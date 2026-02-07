Web3 startups and SMBs deploying autonomous agents need DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents because it's the only platform purpose-built to audit and firewall AI agents themselves, not just the infrastructure they run on. The tool covers injection prevention, behavior testing, and continuous monitoring across NIST ID.RA through DE.AE, meaning it catches malicious prompts and drift before they reach your smart contracts. Skip this if your agents run purely on centralized cloud platforms with no blockchain interaction; the Web3 focus will feel over-engineered for standard LLM security.