DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by DeTaSECURE. Discover AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Web3 startups and SMBs deploying autonomous agents need DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents because it's the only platform purpose-built to audit and firewall AI agents themselves, not just the infrastructure they run on. The tool covers injection prevention, behavior testing, and continuous monitoring across NIST ID.RA through DE.AE, meaning it catches malicious prompts and drift before they reach your smart contracts. Skip this if your agents run purely on centralized cloud platforms with no blockchain interaction; the Web3 focus will feel over-engineered for standard LLM security.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling Claude, Bedrock, and Copilot deployments will get immediate value from Discover AI's automated agent inventory and permission auditing, which catches shadow AI and misconfigured integrations that traditional CSPM misses entirely. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which matters because agent ecosystems create attack surface that asset management tools don't see. Skip this if your agentic footprint is still experimental or confined to a single platform; Discover AI assumes you're already running multiple agent frameworks and need visibility across all of them.
AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
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Common questions about comparing DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents vs Discover AI for your agentic ai security needs.
DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents: AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention. built by DeTaSECURE. Core capabilities include AI agent security audits, Firewall deployment, Behavior testing..
Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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