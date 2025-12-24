Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis
Teams managing sprawling dependency inventories across 35+ package ecosystems need ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis for one reason: exploitability analysis that actually reads your code, not just CVE scores, which cuts false positives dramatically and makes remediation decisions defensible. The tool covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 supply chain and asset management functions, and automated pull requests for updates eliminate the manual triage tax that kills most SCA programs. Skip this if you're a single-language shop or need SAST bundled in; ZeroPath is deliberately focused on dependencies, which is exactly what makes it effective.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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