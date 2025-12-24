Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your software composition analysis needs.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence differentiates with Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Google OSV, NIST NVD. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Git and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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