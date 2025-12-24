Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. Root is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
Development teams drowning in open-source vulnerability backlogs should choose Root because it patches dependencies in place without forcing version upgrades, letting you fix CVEs weeks faster than traditional remediation cycles. The platform handles parallel patching across thousands of dependencies and generates provenance attestation for every fix, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management without adding toil to your release pipeline. Root isn't the right fit if you need a platform that also handles proprietary code scanning or SBOM generation alone; it's built for teams that want vulnerability fixes to ship automatically, not just visibility into them.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs Root for your software composition analysis needs.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
Root: Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring. Root differentiates with Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. Root is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Root serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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