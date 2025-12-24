DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..

MergeBase Software Composition Analysis: SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC. built by MergeBase. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.