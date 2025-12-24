Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
Mend AI Native AppSec Platform
Development teams shipping code fast will find real value in Mend AI Native AppSec Platform's reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes the noise most SCA tools create by filtering vulnerabilities to those your code can reach. The platform covers SCA, SAST, container scanning, and dependency management across 271-person vendor backing a genuinely multi-stage pipeline rather than bolting features together. Skip this if your organization needs DAST or API security as a centerpiece; those are present but not the platform's strength, and you're paying for AI-native capabilities you won't use if you're primarily hunting for runtime flaws in production.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs Mend AI Native AppSec Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring. Mend AI Native AppSec Platform differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Mend AI Native AppSec Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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