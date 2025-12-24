Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
Organizations with legacy applications in COBOL, Visual Basic 6, or RPG,the stuff your modern AppSec tools ignore,should pick Xiarch Binary Code Analysis because it actually handles compiled binaries without source code, which is the only practical way to audit those systems. The combination of static binary analysis, dynamic testing, and manual verification in one engagement covers ID.RA risk assessment more thoroughly than point tools that stop at vulnerability discovery. Skip this if you're a startup with greenfield microservices; Xiarch is built for the messy installed base of mid-market and enterprise shops, not the cloud-native crowd.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur DerScanner vs Xiarch Binary Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Xiarch Binary Code Analysis: Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur DerScanner differentiates with Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis differentiates with Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms.
DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is developed by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur DerScanner and Xiarch Binary Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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