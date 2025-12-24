DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..

Xiarch Binary Code Analysis: Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.