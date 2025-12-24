Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Stowaway is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur DerScanner vs Stowaway for your static application security testing needs.
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur DerScanner and Stowaway serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: DerSecur DerScanner is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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