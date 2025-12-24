Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur DerScanner vs Kodem C.O.R.E. for your static application security testing needs.
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur DerScanner differentiates with Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction. Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis.
DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur DerScanner integrates with Git, GitHub, Jenkins, SonarQube, Jira. Kodem C.O.R.E. integrates with Source Control Management systems, Container Registries, CI/CD workflows. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DerSecur DerScanner and Kodem C.O.R.E. serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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