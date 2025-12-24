Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Emproof Nyx - Python Protection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Emproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection
Startups and mid-market teams shipping Python applications where reverse engineering or IP theft is a real threat should evaluate Emproof Nyx - Python Protection for its opcode obfuscation approach, which actually prevents decompilation rather than just slowing it down. The tool integrates as a CI/CD build step with zero runtime overhead and supports mixed environments where only sensitive code gets protected while third-party libraries remain untouched, addressing the practical constraint most teams face. Skip this if your Python runs in fully sandboxed or air-gapped environments where runtime modification isn't feasible, or if you need source protection across compiled languages beyond Python.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation.
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur DerScanner vs Emproof Nyx - Python Protection for your static application security testing needs.
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection: Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur DerScanner differentiates with Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction. Emproof Nyx - Python Protection differentiates with Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime.
DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Emproof Nyx - Python Protection is developed by Emproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur DerScanner and Emproof Nyx - Python Protection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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