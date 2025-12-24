DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..

Emproof Nyx - Python Protection: Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.