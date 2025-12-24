DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..

Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection: Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.