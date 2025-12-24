Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Emproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection
Enterprise firmware teams shipping C/C++ code to embedded systems will value Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection because it hardens binaries post-compilation without requiring source code refactoring, a critical advantage when legacy firmware can't be rewritten. The tool adds runtime exploit mitigations like unpredictable stack canaries across architectures that lack native compiler protections, addressing a real gap in devices running bare-metal or RTOS environments where standard defenses don't exist. Skip this if your embedded systems use memory-safe languages or if you need platform-agnostic coverage beyond ARM and x86; Nyx is narrow by design, trading breadth for depth in a specific threat model.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems.
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur DerScanner vs Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection for your static application security testing needs.
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection: Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur DerScanner differentiates with Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction. Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection differentiates with Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead.
DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection is developed by Emproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur DerScanner and Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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