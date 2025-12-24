Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. PreEmptive DashO is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Mobile app teams shipping Java, Android, or Kotlin code should pick PreEmptive DashO when reverse engineering and tampering are genuine threats to your IP or user security, not hypothetical ones; the 11-layer obfuscation stack plus runtime tamper detection catches attacks that static analysis misses entirely. The tool's RASP capability and debug prevention give you active defense during execution, which matters more than pre-release hardening alone for apps handling sensitive transactions or authentication. Skip this if your threat model centers on network-layer attacks or you need protection across web and mobile simultaneously; DashO is deliberately mobile-first and won't replace your API security strategy.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs PreEmptive DashO for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). PreEmptive DashO differentiates with Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. PreEmptive DashO is developed by preemptive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and PreEmptive DashO serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox