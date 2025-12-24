DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

NowSecure ADA MASA: Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.