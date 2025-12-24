DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

Needle: Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.