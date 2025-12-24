Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Needle is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Security teams doing iOS penetration testing on legacy applications will find Needle's modular framework approach valuable for methodical assessment workflows, particularly when testing against iOS 9 and 10 codebases that newer tools have abandoned. The 1,383 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption among practitioners who need granular control over each assessment phase rather than automated scanning. Skip Needle if you're testing current iOS versions or need active vendor support; the framework was discontinued years ago and Objection has become the maintained alternative for modern iOS security work.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection.
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Needle for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Needle: Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. Needle is open-source with 1,383 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Needle serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, App Security. Key differences: DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Commercial while Needle is Free, Needle is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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