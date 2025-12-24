Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Mobile Sandbox is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
AppSec teams evaluating Android and iOS apps without in-house reverse-engineering capacity should start with Mobile Sandbox because its automated behavioral analysis catches malware and runtime vulnerabilities faster than manual testing or code review alone. The free tier lets you validate the tool's detection accuracy on your own apps before committing budget, and the cloud-based architecture means no lab setup. Skip this if your threat model centers on supply chain attacks or you need deep static analysis integrated with your SAST pipeline; Mobile Sandbox prioritizes dynamic execution over pre-deployment code inspection.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Mobile Sandbox for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Mobile Sandbox: Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Mobile Sandbox serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, App Security. Key differences: DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Commercial while Mobile Sandbox is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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