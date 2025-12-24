Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Development and security teams shipping native iOS and Android apps need ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite because its zero-false-positives SLA actually holds; you get manual penetration testing paired with AI automation, which means fewer alert binges and faster remediation cycles than pure-automation competitors. The vendor guarantees rapid delivery timelines and maintains NIST ID.RA risk assessment coverage, so you're not just scanning,you're getting structured evidence for compliance audits and board reporting. Skip this if your priority is backend infrastructure scanning alone; MobileSuite's strength is the mobile-first assessment, not API or cloud workload testing.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite differentiates with Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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