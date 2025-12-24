DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

idb: idb is a tool that simplifies iOS penetration testing and security research tasks, available in both command line and GUI versions..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.