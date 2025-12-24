Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. idb is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
iOS penetration testers and security researchers who need hands-on access to app internals will find idb invaluable; it cuts the friction of manual inspection tasks by offering both CLI and GUI paths to the same underlying capabilities. The 952 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you're adopting a tool with real adoption momentum and no licensing friction during research phases. Skip this if your team needs centralized mobile app scanning across iOS and Android from a single vendor console; idb is iOS-only and built for interactive debugging, not automated policy enforcement.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
idb is a tool that simplifies iOS penetration testing and security research tasks, available in both command line and GUI versions.
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs idb for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
idb: idb is a tool that simplifies iOS penetration testing and security research tasks, available in both command line and GUI versions..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. idb is open-source with 952 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and idb serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Commercial while idb is Free, idb is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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