DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.