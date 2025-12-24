Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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