DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..

ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.