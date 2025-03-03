Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast will see the most value in ZeroPath AI-Native SAST because it catches logic flaws and authorization bypasses that pattern-matching SAST tools miss, then generates actual pull request fixes instead of leaving developers with a ticket backlog. Sub-60 second PR scanning and support for 15+ languages means you won't slow down your deployment cadence. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or runtime detection; ZeroPath is narrowly focused on what happens before code ships.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs ZeroPath AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). ZeroPath AI-Native SAST differentiates with Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and ZeroPath AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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