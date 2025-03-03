Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Organizations with legacy applications in COBOL, Visual Basic 6, or RPG,the stuff your modern AppSec tools ignore,should pick Xiarch Binary Code Analysis because it actually handles compiled binaries without source code, which is the only practical way to audit those systems. The combination of static binary analysis, dynamic testing, and manual verification in one engagement covers ID.RA risk assessment more thoroughly than point tools that stop at vulnerability discovery. Skip this if you're a startup with greenfield microservices; Xiarch is built for the messy installed base of mid-market and enterprise shops, not the cloud-native crowd.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs Xiarch Binary Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
Xiarch Binary Code Analysis: Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). Xiarch Binary Code Analysis differentiates with Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is developed by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and Xiarch Binary Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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