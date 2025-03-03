Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.

Xiarch Binary Code Analysis

Organizations with legacy applications in COBOL, Visual Basic 6, or RPG,the stuff your modern AppSec tools ignore,should pick Xiarch Binary Code Analysis because it actually handles compiled binaries without source code, which is the only practical way to audit those systems. The combination of static binary analysis, dynamic testing, and manual verification in one engagement covers ID.RA risk assessment more thoroughly than point tools that stop at vulnerability discovery. Skip this if you're a startup with greenfield microservices; Xiarch is built for the messy installed base of mid-market and enterprise shops, not the cloud-native crowd.