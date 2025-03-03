Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Offensive 360 O360 is a commercial static application security testing tool by Offensive360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs Offensive 360 O360 for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). Offensive 360 O360 differentiates with Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA).
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. Offensive 360 O360 is developed by Offensive360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and Offensive 360 O360 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox