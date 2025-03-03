Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. GuardRails is a commercial static application security testing tool by GuardRails. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Dev teams in startups and mid-market firms frustrated with alert fatigue will find GuardRails' value in its integrated training layer; it catches vulnerabilities in 22 languages while teaching developers to fix them in context, rather than dumping findings on security. Support for on-premise deployment without CI/CD pipeline changes means you can plug it into fragmented toolchains without rearchitecting. Skip this if you need mature DAST capabilities or deep enterprise integrations; the small vendor footprint (14 employees) means limited resources for custom connector work and slower feature iteration.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs GuardRails for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). GuardRails differentiates with Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. GuardRails is developed by GuardRails. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and GuardRails serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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