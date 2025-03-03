DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..

Emproof Nyx - Python Protection: Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.