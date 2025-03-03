DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..

Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection: Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.