Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Emproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection
Enterprise firmware teams shipping C/C++ code to embedded systems will value Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection because it hardens binaries post-compilation without requiring source code refactoring, a critical advantage when legacy firmware can't be rewritten. The tool adds runtime exploit mitigations like unpredictable stack canaries across architectures that lack native compiler protections, addressing a real gap in devices running bare-metal or RTOS environments where standard defenses don't exist. Skip this if your embedded systems use memory-safe languages or if you need platform-agnostic coverage beyond ARM and x86; Nyx is narrow by design, trading breadth for depth in a specific threat model.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection: Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection differentiates with Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection is developed by Emproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox