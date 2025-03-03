Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DigitSec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing
Salesforce-dependent teams need DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing because it embeds 120+ Salesforce-specific security rules directly into your deployment pipeline instead of forcing you to interpret generic SAST findings. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA across Salesforce and B2C Commerce ecosystems with multiple daily scans and AppExchange review integration, addressing ID.RA and PR.PS requirements without requiring security expertise in your Salesforce admin group. Skip this if you're running polyglot cloud infrastructure; DigitSec's strength is narrowly focused, which means it won't replace a general application security program.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing: Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce. built by DigitSec. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is developed by DigitSec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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