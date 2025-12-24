DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..

Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.