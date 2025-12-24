Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by DerSecur. Mayhem Code Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
SMB and mid-market teams running web applications without dedicated AppSec staff should start with DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing because unlimited scan frequency and automated vulnerability prioritization let you find exploitable flaws without needing security expertise to tune the scanner. The passive network scanner plus AJAX support mean you'll catch real-world attack paths that traditional DAST tools miss on asynchronous applications. Skip this if you need SAST-first workflows or have complex API-only architectures; DerScanner prioritizes live application scanning over source code analysis.
Development teams shipping code weekly will find Mayhem Code Security's value in its ability to run thousands of autonomous fuzzing tests per minute without requiring source code recompilation, catching logic flaws that static analysis misses. The platform's AI-driven test selection and continuous background testing mean you're finding defects at scale without slowing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need runtime application monitoring or vulnerability management across your entire infrastructure; Mayhem is narrowly focused on pre-production code testing.
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs Mayhem Code Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..
Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing. Mayhem Code Security differentiates with AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by DerSecur. Mayhem Code Security is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Mayhem Code Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Fuzzing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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