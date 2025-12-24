DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..

EvoMaster: EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.