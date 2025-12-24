Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by DerSecur. EvoMaster is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
SMB and mid-market teams running web applications without dedicated AppSec staff should start with DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing because unlimited scan frequency and automated vulnerability prioritization let you find exploitable flaws without needing security expertise to tune the scanner. The passive network scanner plus AJAX support mean you'll catch real-world attack paths that traditional DAST tools miss on asynchronous applications. Skip this if you need SAST-first workflows or have complex API-only architectures; DerScanner prioritizes live application scanning over source code analysis.
Development teams shipping APIs without security test coverage should use EvoMaster to automatically generate attack payloads that traditional unit tests miss; the tool's evolutionary algorithms find edge cases and input combinations humans won't, reducing the manual effort of fuzzing by orders of magnitude. It's free and open-source with 611 GitHub stars, meaning you're not paying license fees to experiment with dynamic testing in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your APIs are already wrapped in a WAF or if you need runtime protection for production traffic; EvoMaster finds bugs before deployment, not after.
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis.
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs EvoMaster for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..
EvoMaster: EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by DerSecur. EvoMaster is open-source with 611 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and EvoMaster serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Fuzzing. Key differences: DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial while EvoMaster is Free, EvoMaster is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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