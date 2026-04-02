Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
depthfirst Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by depthfirst. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing depthfirst Platform vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. Seekrets OSS is developed by Laburity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
depthfirst Platform and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, Software Supply Chain, Secret Detection. Key differences: depthfirst Platform is Commercial while Seekrets OSS is Free, Seekrets OSS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox