depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..

Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.