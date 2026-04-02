Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
depthfirst Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by depthfirst. Opsera GitCustodian is a commercial static application security testing tool by Opsera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
DevOps teams and security engineers who need secrets caught before they hit production will value GitCustodian's pre-commit detection and tight pipeline governance, which stops exposure at the source rather than playing catch-up on scanning. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS controls, with multi-channel alerting and audit trails built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization runs a fragmented VCS landscape with heavy on-premises Git; GitCustodian's strength is in centralized cloud repositories where governance gates can actually enforce policy without constant manual override.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing depthfirst Platform vs Opsera GitCustodian for your static application security testing needs.
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
depthfirst Platform differentiates with LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications. Opsera GitCustodian differentiates with Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications.
depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. Opsera GitCustodian is developed by Opsera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
depthfirst Platform and Opsera GitCustodian serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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