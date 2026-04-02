depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..

Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.