Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
depthfirst Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by depthfirst. Offensive 360 O360 is a commercial static application security testing tool by Offensive360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing depthfirst Platform vs Offensive 360 O360 for your static application security testing needs.
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
depthfirst Platform differentiates with LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications. Offensive 360 O360 differentiates with Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA).
depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. Offensive 360 O360 is developed by Offensive360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
depthfirst Platform and Offensive 360 O360 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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