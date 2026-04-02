depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..

DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing: Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce. built by DigitSec. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.