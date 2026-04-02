Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
depthfirst Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by depthfirst. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DigitSec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing
Salesforce-dependent teams need DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing because it embeds 120+ Salesforce-specific security rules directly into your deployment pipeline instead of forcing you to interpret generic SAST findings. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA across Salesforce and B2C Commerce ecosystems with multiple daily scans and AppExchange review integration, addressing ID.RA and PR.PS requirements without requiring security expertise in your Salesforce admin group. Skip this if you're running polyglot cloud infrastructure; DigitSec's strength is narrowly focused, which means it won't replace a general application security program.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
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Common questions about comparing depthfirst Platform vs DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing: Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce. built by DigitSec. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
depthfirst Platform differentiates with LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is developed by DigitSec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
depthfirst Platform and DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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