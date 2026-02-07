DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management: SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation..

Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.