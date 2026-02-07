Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Manifest Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management
SMB and mid-market teams managing microservices architectures will get the most from DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management because it maps vulnerabilities to actual running components post-deployment rather than flagging every dependency in your supply chain. The tool integrates SBOM generation directly into CI/CD pipelines and tracks component dependencies across decoupled services, which means you catch real threats in production instead of drowning in theoretical risk. Skip this if your organization needs SBOM management alone without post-deployment detection, or if you're an enterprise requiring 24/7 vendor support; DeployHub's small team limits the kind of dedicated customer success most large deployments expect.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex software supply chains should adopt Manifest Platform if SBOM governance and third-party risk visibility are your compliance bottlenecks. The platform maps to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC and ID.AM functions through automated SBOM enrichment and component integrity verification, giving you the provenance tracking that manual spreadsheet approaches simply cannot scale. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on SBOM generation across development teams; Manifest works best when you already have SBOMs to manage rather than starting from zero.
SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection
SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management vs Manifest Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management: SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation..
Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management differentiates with SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation. Manifest Platform differentiates with SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is developed by DeployHub. Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management and Manifest Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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