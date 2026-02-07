DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps: Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.