Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Teams responsible for supply chain security in mid-market and enterprise organizations should choose Xygeni Malware Across DevOps for its ML-based detection of unknown malware in open-source dependencies, a gap most SCA tools ignore. The tool maps directly to GV.SC governance requirements and maintains a historical malicious package database that catches both known and novel threats before they reach production. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime container protection or if you need integrated SBOM generation; Xygeni is malware-focused and won't replace your existing dependency inventory tooling.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs Xygeni Malware Across DevOps for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps: Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps differentiates with ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and Xygeni Malware Across DevOps serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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