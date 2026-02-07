Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains across multiple vendors will get the most from Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, specifically because it ingests and normalizes third-party SBOMs instead of forcing you to regenerate them from scratch. FDA documentation support and one-click compliance reporting address the reporting tax that kills SBOM programs before they scale. The continuous monitoring and centralized dashboard map directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, keeping vulnerability drift visible across your entire component inventory. Skip this if you need deep code analysis or dependency resolution; Vigilant Ops is SBOM-first, not a replacement for application composition analysis tools.