DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..

Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.