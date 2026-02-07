Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Tanium SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints will get immediate value from Tanium SBOM's runtime visibility into open-source vulnerabilities across your entire fleet, not just what your build pipeline knows about. The tool maps actual software in use at the endpoint level and catches zero-day threats like Log4j within your live environment, which most SCA tools miss because they stop at the repository. Skip this if you need deep code-level scanning or developer-first remediation workflows; Tanium is built for defenders who need to know what's actually running and what to patch first, not for teams optimizing CI/CD gate security.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs Tanium SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. Tanium SBOM differentiates with Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Tanium SBOM is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and Tanium SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, CVE, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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