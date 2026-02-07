Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Reliable Energy Analytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man)
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing third-party software risk will find real value in SAG-PM's automated SBOM analysis paired with immediate CVE-to-product impact mapping through its Products at Risk reporting. The tool directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain risk requirement by validating against CISA's Secure by Design guidance and FDA compliance frameworks, eliminating manual spreadsheet validation. Skip this if your organization lacks the upstream SBOM data from suppliers or needs deep code-level vulnerability remediation guidance; SAG-PM excels at risk visibility but assumes you already have SBOMs in hand.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man): Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring. built by Reliable Energy Analytics. Core capabilities include Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) differentiates with Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is developed by Reliable Energy Analytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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