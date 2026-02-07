Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Karamba VCode is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Karamba Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping automotive or IoT firmware need Karamba VCode because it catches supply chain vulnerabilities at the binary level before devices reach customers, not just in source code. The tool maps findings directly to UN R155 and other automotive standards while integrating into CI/CD pipelines via CLI, making it native to how firmware teams already work. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud infrastructure or web services; Karamba's strength is deeply embedded in firmware analysis and won't justify its cost for teams without connected device exposure.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware.
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs Karamba VCode for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. Karamba VCode differentiates with CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Karamba VCode is developed by Karamba Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and Karamba VCode serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM, CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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