Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Jsmon 2.0 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JSmon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Jsmon 2.0 to catch malicious third-party scripts and dependency poisoning before they reach production, which larger SCA tools often deprioritize in favor of container scanning. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset discovery across JavaScript dependencies, and its browser extensions plus Burp integration mean security can actually scan what developers are pulling in, not just what's declared in package.json. Skip this if your threat model is primarily backend or if you need secrets management to feed into a centralized vault; Jsmon detects exposed keys but doesn't orchestrate rotation.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs Jsmon 2.0 for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Jsmon 2.0: JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. built by JSmon. Core capabilities include JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. Jsmon 2.0 differentiates with JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Jsmon 2.0 is developed by JSmon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and Jsmon 2.0 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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