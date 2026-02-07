Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs HERCULES SecSAM for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and HERCULES SecSAM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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