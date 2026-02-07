Mid-market and enterprise teams managing polyglot deployments across multiple environments should use DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform for its ability to map vulnerabilities directly to live running services rather than leaving findings orphaned in container registries or artifact repos. The platform's real-time CVE correlation with active endpoints and SBOM aggregation across environments means your team stops chasing inventory ghosts and starts knowing what's actually exposed. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary control; DeployHub assumes vulnerabilities will slip through to production and catches them there instead.

Root

Development teams drowning in open-source vulnerability backlogs should choose Root because it patches dependencies in place without forcing version upgrades, letting you fix CVEs weeks faster than traditional remediation cycles. The platform handles parallel patching across thousands of dependencies and generates provenance attestation for every fix, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management without adding toil to your release pipeline. Root isn't the right fit if you need a platform that also handles proprietary code scanning or SBOM generation alone; it's built for teams that want vulnerability fixes to ship automatically, not just visibility into them.