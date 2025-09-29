Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
Organizations with legacy applications in COBOL, Visual Basic 6, or RPG,the stuff your modern AppSec tools ignore,should pick Xiarch Binary Code Analysis because it actually handles compiled binaries without source code, which is the only practical way to audit those systems. The combination of static binary analysis, dynamic testing, and manual verification in one engagement covers ID.RA risk assessment more thoroughly than point tools that stop at vulnerability discovery. Skip this if you're a startup with greenfield microservices; Xiarch is built for the messy installed base of mid-market and enterprise shops, not the cloud-native crowd.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs Xiarch Binary Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Xiarch Binary Code Analysis: Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze differentiates with AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis differentiates with Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms.
Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is developed by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delphos Labs Analyze and Xiarch Binary Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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