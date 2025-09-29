Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Stowaway is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs Stowaway for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze and Stowaway serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: Delphos Labs Analyze is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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