Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Offensive 360 O360 is a commercial static application security testing tool by Offensive360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs Offensive 360 O360 for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze differentiates with AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access. Offensive 360 O360 differentiates with Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA).
Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Offensive 360 O360 is developed by Offensive360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delphos Labs Analyze and Offensive 360 O360 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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