Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..

Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.