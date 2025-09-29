Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs Kodem C.O.R.E. for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze differentiates with AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access. Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis.
Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delphos Labs Analyze and Kodem C.O.R.E. serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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