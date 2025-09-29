Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Emproof Nyx - Python Protection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Emproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection
Startups and mid-market teams shipping Python applications where reverse engineering or IP theft is a real threat should evaluate Emproof Nyx - Python Protection for its opcode obfuscation approach, which actually prevents decompilation rather than just slowing it down. The tool integrates as a CI/CD build step with zero runtime overhead and supports mixed environments where only sensitive code gets protected while third-party libraries remain untouched, addressing the practical constraint most teams face. Skip this if your Python runs in fully sandboxed or air-gapped environments where runtime modification isn't feasible, or if you need source protection across compiled languages beyond Python.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation.
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs Emproof Nyx - Python Protection for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection: Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze differentiates with AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access. Emproof Nyx - Python Protection differentiates with Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime.
Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Emproof Nyx - Python Protection is developed by Emproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delphos Labs Analyze and Emproof Nyx - Python Protection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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