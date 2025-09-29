Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze differentiates with AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST).
Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delphos Labs Analyze and DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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