Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..

DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.