Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..

Dependencies: Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.