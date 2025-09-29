Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Dependencies is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
Windows development teams troubleshooting DLL load failures will find Dependencies essential; it replaces the obsolete Dependency Walker with a modern interface that actually shows you why a binary won't load instead of leaving you guessing. With 11,263 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable for the specific pain of resolving missing dependency chains on Windows. Skip this if you need automated supply chain risk scanning or vulnerability detection in your dependencies; Dependencies is a diagnostic tool for load-time issues, not a security scanner for known CVEs.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues.
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Common questions about comparing Delphos Labs Analyze vs Dependencies for your static application security testing needs.
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Dependencies: Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Dependencies is open-source with 11,263 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delphos Labs Analyze and Dependencies serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: Delphos Labs Analyze is Commercial while Dependencies is Free, Dependencies is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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