Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. StealthMole is a free digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Threat intelligence teams operating in regulated industries need dark web visibility without the friction of traditional vendor relationships, and StealthMole delivers that as a free platform with immediate access to credential monitoring and breach data tracking. The tool's Darkweb Tracker module and compromised dataset detection cover the Identify function effectively, letting teams spot exposure before incidents spiral. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or playbook automation; StealthMole is investigation-focused, not response-focused, and its small Singapore-based team means you're betting on sustained product velocity rather than vendor scale.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs StealthMole for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
StealthMole: Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. StealthMole differentiates with Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. StealthMole is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and StealthMole serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation. Key differences: DeHashed is Commercial while StealthMole is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox