Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser
Enterprise threat hunters and incident response teams investigating ransomware operations need Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser because it isolates dark web reconnaissance from your production network without leaving forensic traces. The virtual machine architecture with Tor and I2P access maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), letting you track threat actor communications and leak sites without exposing your infrastructure or attribution. Skip this if your team lacks the operational discipline to run disconnected investigations or if you need post-compromise forensics across your own systems; this tool is purpose-built for one job, not a platform.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser differentiates with Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Investigation, Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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