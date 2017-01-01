DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.